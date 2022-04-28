Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. Sells 17,829 Shares of Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF (NYSEARCA:PCY)

Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF (NYSEARCA:PCY – Get Rating) by 27.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 47,638 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,829 shares during the quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF were worth $1,255,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF by 1,035.3% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 880 shares during the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF by 83.1% during the 3rd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 1,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 515 shares during the last quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC grew its position in Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF by 24.8% during the 3rd quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 2,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 433 shares during the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its position in Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF by 23.0% during the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 2,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 558 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF by 608.2% in the 4th quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 3,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after buying an additional 3,406 shares during the last quarter.

Get Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:PCY traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $20.70. 2,380 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,823,268. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $22.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.61. Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF has a 1 year low of $20.49 and a 1 year high of $27.96.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.