Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. Sells 20,000 Shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) by 64.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,068 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 20,000 shares during the period. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc.’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $1,033,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of NEE. Jackson Wealth Management LLC grew its position in NextEra Energy by 275.6% in the 3rd quarter. Jackson Wealth Management LLC now owns 71,561 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 52,510 shares during the period. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in NextEra Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in NextEra Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in NextEra Energy by 201.0% in the 3rd quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 575 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 384 shares during the period. Finally, Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in NextEra Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.89% of the company’s stock.

NEE stock traded up $0.34 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $73.61. 71,516 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,447,513. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 0.49 and a quick ratio of 0.44. The company has a market capitalization of $144.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 99.01, a P/E/G ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.38. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $69.79 and a 52-week high of $93.73. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $80.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $83.25.

NextEra Energy ( NYSE:NEE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The utilities provider reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.03. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 11.49% and a net margin of 8.97%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.67 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.81 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st were issued a dividend of $0.425 per share. This is a positive change from NextEra Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 28th. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.31%. NextEra Energy’s payout ratio is presently 229.73%.

In other news, CFO Rebecca J. Kujawa bought 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of $71.83 per share, for a total transaction of $502,810.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO James L. Robo bought 64,691 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 31st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $77.26 per share, with a total value of $4,998,026.66. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded NextEra Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $89.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on NextEra Energy from $102.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on NextEra Energy from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on NextEra Energy from $87.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price objective on NextEra Energy from $88.00 to $81.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, NextEra Energy presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $89.44.

NextEra Energy Company Profile (Get Rating)

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

