Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. Sells 3,608 Shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI)

Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. cut its holdings in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Get Rating) by 7.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 48,218 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 3,608 shares during the period. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $765,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Public Sector Pension Investment Board boosted its holdings in Kinder Morgan by 7.7% during the third quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 328,880 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $5,502,000 after acquiring an additional 23,580 shares during the period. Silver Lake Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 37.2% during the fourth quarter. Silver Lake Advisory LLC now owns 149,427 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,370,000 after buying an additional 40,536 shares during the last quarter. Hudson Portfolio Management LLC raised its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 38.3% during the third quarter. Hudson Portfolio Management LLC now owns 42,090 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $704,000 after buying an additional 11,650 shares during the last quarter. TruWealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kinder Morgan during the fourth quarter valued at about $269,000. Finally, Bank of Hawaii raised its position in Kinder Morgan by 12.5% in the third quarter. Bank of Hawaii now owns 19,202 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $321,000 after purchasing an additional 2,135 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.01% of the company’s stock.

Get Kinder Morgan alerts:

In related news, VP John W. Schlosser sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.34, for a total transaction of $27,510.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Dax Sanders sold 91,129 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.51, for a total transaction of $1,777,926.79. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 204,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,982,088.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 94,129 shares of company stock valued at $1,833,202. 14.22% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have weighed in on KMI. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Kinder Morgan from $18.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Kinder Morgan from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Kinder Morgan in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of Kinder Morgan from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered shares of Kinder Morgan from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $17.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Monday, April 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.78.

Shares of Kinder Morgan stock traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $18.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 83,253 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,927,291. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.47. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.38. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a one year low of $15.01 and a one year high of $20.19. The company has a market capitalization of $41.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.89, a P/E/G ratio of 6.05 and a beta of 0.95.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The pipeline company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $4.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.66 billion. Kinder Morgan had a net margin of 6.64% and a return on equity of 7.51%. The firm’s revenue was down 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.60 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 16th. Investors of record on Monday, May 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.2775 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 29th. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.04%. This is a boost from Kinder Morgan’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. Kinder Morgan’s payout ratio is currently 240.01%.

About Kinder Morgan (Get Rating)

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through four segments: Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and underground storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas liquefaction and storage facilities.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Kinder Morgan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kinder Morgan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.