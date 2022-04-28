DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:KSM) Short Interest Up 840.0% in April

DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:KSM – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,700 shares, a growth of 840.0% from the March 31st total of 500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 28,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust stock opened at $9.36 on Thursday. DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust has a 52 week low of $9.32 and a 52 week high of $12.99. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.40.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.13%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 18th.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. lifted its position in DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust by 30.7% during the fourth quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 8,132 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $99,000 after acquiring an additional 1,909 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust during the fourth quarter worth approximately $131,000. Integrated Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. Integrated Capital Management Inc. now owns 14,955 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $181,000 after acquiring an additional 1,013 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,003,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.74% of the company’s stock.

Deutsche Strategic Municipal Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Deutsche Investment Management Americas Inc The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests investment grade or unrated municipal securities of comparable quality, as well as in high-yield municipal securities that are below investment grade.

