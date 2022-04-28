DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:KSM) Short Interest Up 840.0% in April

DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:KSM – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,700 shares, a growth of 840.0% from the March 31st total of 500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 28,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.
DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust stock opened at $9.36 on Thursday. DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust has a 52 week low of $9.32 and a 52 week high of $12.99. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.40.
The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.13%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 18th.
DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust Company Profile (Get Rating)
Deutsche Strategic Municipal Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Deutsche Investment Management Americas Inc The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests investment grade or unrated municipal securities of comparable quality, as well as in high-yield municipal securities that are below investment grade.
