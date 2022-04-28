Dynacor Gold Mines Inc. (TSE:DNG) to Issue $0.01 Monthly Dividend

Dynacor Gold Mines Inc. (TSE:DNG – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, April 27th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 9th will be paid a dividend of 0.008 per share on Thursday, May 19th. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.12%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 6th.

Dynacor Gold Mines stock opened at C$3.08 on Thursday. Dynacor Gold Mines has a 1-year low of C$2.35 and a 1-year high of C$3.50. The company has a current ratio of 3.61, a quick ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57. The firm has a market capitalization of C$119.05 million and a PE ratio of 10.20. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$3.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$3.12.

Get Dynacor Gold Mines alerts:

Dynacor Gold Mines (TSE:DNG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 30th. The company reported C$0.13 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$63.39 million during the quarter. Research analysts forecast that Dynacor Gold Mines will post 0.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Dynacor Gold Mines Inc operates as an industrial gold ore processor in Peru. The company engages in the gold production through the processing of ore purchased from the ASM (artisanal and small-scale mining) industry. It also owns a gold exploration property (Tumipampa) in the Apurimac department. It produces gold through its PX IMPACT gold program.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Dynacor Gold Mines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dynacor Gold Mines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.