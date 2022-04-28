Dynagas LNG Partners (NYSE:DLNG) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Dynagas LNG Partners (NYSE:DLNG – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $3.75 price target on the shipping company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 16.46% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Dynagas LNG Partners LP is focused on owning and operating LNG carriers that are employed on multi-year contracts with international energy companies. Dynagas LNG Partners LP is based in Glyfada, Greece. “

Get Dynagas LNG Partners alerts:

DLNG has been the subject of a number of other research reports. StockNews.com started coverage on Dynagas LNG Partners in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Dynagas LNG Partners in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

DLNG stock traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $3.22. 43,493 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 163,121. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 0.19 and a quick ratio of 5.76. The company has a market capitalization of $118.62 million, a P/E ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 1.71. Dynagas LNG Partners has a 52-week low of $2.55 and a 52-week high of $4.40. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $3.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.12.

Dynagas LNG Partners (NYSE:DLNG – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 17th. The shipping company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $35.68 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.75 million. Dynagas LNG Partners had a return on equity of 17.23% and a net margin of 38.67%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.22 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Dynagas LNG Partners will post 0.47 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Dynagas LNG Partners by 6.7% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 305,157 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,015,000 after purchasing an additional 19,061 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of Dynagas LNG Partners by 11.1% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 71,992 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $220,000 after buying an additional 7,192 shares during the period. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP grew its stake in Dynagas LNG Partners by 1,062.3% in the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 14,506 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 13,258 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 7.21% of the company’s stock.

Dynagas LNG Partners Company Profile (Get Rating)

Dynagas LNG Partners LP, through its subsidiaries, operates in the seaborne transportation industry worldwide. The company owns and operates liquefied natural gas (LNG) carriers. As of April 28, 2021, its fleet consisted of six LNG carriers with an aggregate carrying capacity of approximately 914,000 cubic meters.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Dynagas LNG Partners (DLNG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Dynagas LNG Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dynagas LNG Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.