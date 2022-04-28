Eagle Bancorp Montana (NASDAQ:EBMT) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.19 EPS

Eagle Bancorp Montana (NASDAQ:EBMT – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The bank reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by ($0.19), Fidelity Earnings reports. Eagle Bancorp Montana had a return on equity of 9.28% and a net margin of 14.79%.

Shares of EBMT traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $20.77. The stock had a trading volume of 1,927 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,942. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.48. Eagle Bancorp Montana has a one year low of $20.71 and a one year high of $25.56. The firm has a market cap of $139.06 million, a PE ratio of 9.62 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

In other news, Director Kenneth M. Walsh sold 10,000 shares of Eagle Bancorp Montana stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.40, for a total value of $224,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 7.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in shares of Eagle Bancorp Montana by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 378,780 shares of the bank’s stock worth $8,704,000 after buying an additional 5,281 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Eagle Bancorp Montana by 11.3% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 75,000 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,724,000 after purchasing an additional 7,639 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Eagle Bancorp Montana by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 62,194 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,429,000 after purchasing an additional 1,009 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Eagle Bancorp Montana by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 21,475 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $479,000 after purchasing an additional 1,389 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Eagle Bancorp Montana by 35.6% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,996 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $138,000 after purchasing an additional 1,575 shares during the period. 41.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EBMT has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Eagle Bancorp Montana in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Eagle Bancorp Montana from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th.

Eagle Bancorp Montana, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Opportunity Bank of Montana that provides various retail banking products and services to small businesses and individuals in Montana. It accepts various deposit products, such as checking, savings, money market, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit accounts.

