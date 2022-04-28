Eagle Bancorp Montana (NASDAQ:EBMT) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.19 EPS

Eagle Bancorp Montana (NASDAQ:EBMT – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The bank reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by ($0.19), Fidelity Earnings reports. Eagle Bancorp Montana had a return on equity of 9.28% and a net margin of 14.79%.
Shares of EBMT traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $20.77. The stock had a trading volume of 1,927 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,942. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.48. Eagle Bancorp Montana has a one year low of $20.71 and a one year high of $25.56. The firm has a market cap of $139.06 million, a PE ratio of 9.62 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.
In other news, Director Kenneth M. Walsh sold 10,000 shares of Eagle Bancorp Montana stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.40, for a total value of $224,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 7.40% of the company’s stock.
EBMT has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Eagle Bancorp Montana in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Eagle Bancorp Montana from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th.
About Eagle Bancorp Montana (Get Rating)
Eagle Bancorp Montana, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Opportunity Bank of Montana that provides various retail banking products and services to small businesses and individuals in Montana. It accepts various deposit products, such as checking, savings, money market, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit accounts.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Eagle Bancorp Montana (EBMT)
- There’s An Institutional Floor In Keurig Dr. Pepper
- Ford Falls Despite Optimistic Outlook
- Harley-Davidson Skids Into A Buying Opportunity
- Facebook (NASDAQ: FB) Soars And Wall Street Delights
- Automatic Data Processing Is Ready To Scale New Heights
Receive News & Ratings for Eagle Bancorp Montana Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eagle Bancorp Montana and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.