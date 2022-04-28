East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.40

East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, April 21st, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.40 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, May 16th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 29th.
East West Bancorp has raised its dividend payment by an average of 15.4% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 2 years. East West Bancorp has a dividend payout ratio of 19.4% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect East West Bancorp to earn $8.08 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.60 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 19.8%.
Shares of NASDAQ:EWBC opened at $71.90 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $10.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. East West Bancorp has a 52 week low of $65.87 and a 52 week high of $93.51. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $79.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $81.77.
In other East West Bancorp news, Director Jack C. Liu sold 1,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.51, for a total transaction of $146,416.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Rudolph Estrada sold 1,111 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.97, for a total value of $99,956.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.
Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EWBC. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of East West Bancorp by 1.4% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 897,438 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $64,337,000 after acquiring an additional 12,105 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of East West Bancorp by 6.2% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 12,258 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $950,000 after acquiring an additional 717 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its stake in shares of East West Bancorp by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 31,568 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,484,000 after acquiring an additional 2,536 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new stake in East West Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at about $201,000. Finally, CIBC World Markets Inc. bought a new stake in East West Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at about $352,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.55% of the company’s stock.
A number of brokerages recently weighed in on EWBC. StockNews.com began coverage on East West Bancorp in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on East West Bancorp from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, East West Bancorp currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $95.00.
About East West Bancorp (Get Rating)
East West Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for East West Bank that provides a range of personal and commercial banking services to businesses and individuals. It operates through three segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, and Other. The company accepts various deposit products, such as personal and business checking and savings accounts, money market, and time deposits.
