East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.40

East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, April 21st, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.40 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, May 16th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 29th.

East West Bancorp has raised its dividend payment by an average of 15.4% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 2 years. East West Bancorp has a dividend payout ratio of 19.4% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect East West Bancorp to earn $8.08 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.60 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 19.8%.

Shares of NASDAQ:EWBC opened at $71.90 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $10.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. East West Bancorp has a 52 week low of $65.87 and a 52 week high of $93.51. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $79.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $81.77.

East West Bancorp ( NASDAQ:EWBC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.14. East West Bancorp had a return on equity of 15.90% and a net margin of 46.15%. The business had revenue of $495.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $478.35 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.44 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that East West Bancorp will post 6.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other East West Bancorp news, Director Jack C. Liu sold 1,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.51, for a total transaction of $146,416.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Rudolph Estrada sold 1,111 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.97, for a total value of $99,956.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EWBC. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of East West Bancorp by 1.4% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 897,438 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $64,337,000 after acquiring an additional 12,105 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of East West Bancorp by 6.2% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 12,258 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $950,000 after acquiring an additional 717 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its stake in shares of East West Bancorp by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 31,568 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,484,000 after acquiring an additional 2,536 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new stake in East West Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at about $201,000. Finally, CIBC World Markets Inc. bought a new stake in East West Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at about $352,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on EWBC. StockNews.com began coverage on East West Bancorp in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on East West Bancorp from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, East West Bancorp currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $95.00.

East West Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for East West Bank that provides a range of personal and commercial banking services to businesses and individuals. It operates through three segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, and Other. The company accepts various deposit products, such as personal and business checking and savings accounts, money market, and time deposits.

