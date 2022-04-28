easyJet plc (OTCMKTS:ESYJY) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

easyJet plc (OTCMKTS:ESYJY – Get Rating) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the fifteen research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $694.00.

ESYJY has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of easyJet from GBX 900 ($11.47) to GBX 800 ($10.20) in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of easyJet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of easyJet from GBX 535 ($6.82) to GBX 620 ($7.90) in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of easyJet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of easyJet from GBX 425 ($5.42) to GBX 450 ($5.74) in a report on Wednesday, April 20th.

Shares of ESYJY stock traded down $0.42 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $7.00. 16,043 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 25,453. easyJet has a 12-month low of $5.73 and a 12-month high of $15.74. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $7.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.87.

easyJet plc operates as an airline carrier primarily in Europe. It also leases aircrafts, as well as operates tours; and provides financing services. As of September 31, 2021, the company operated 927 routes with approximately 308 aircrafts in 34 countries; and 153 airports. It sells seats through its own website www.easyjet.com and its ‘easyJet Worldwide' platform, its mobile application, global distribution systems, corporate online booking tools, content aggregators, and tour operator.

