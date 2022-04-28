Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN) Shares Bought by Speece Thorson Capital Group Inc.

Speece Thorson Capital Group Inc. lifted its position in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 68,099 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 197 shares during the quarter. Eaton accounts for approximately 2.2% of Speece Thorson Capital Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Speece Thorson Capital Group Inc.’s holdings in Eaton were worth $11,769,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of Eaton in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eaton in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eaton in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Eaton by 137.3% in the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 242 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eaton in the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Institutional investors own 77.41% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Sandra Pianalto bought 243 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $151.58 per share, for a total transaction of $36,833.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Joao V. Faria sold 11,852 shares of Eaton stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $1,777,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ETN traded up $4.10 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $147.88. The stock had a trading volume of 2,473,744 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,037,857. Eaton Co. plc has a 52 week low of $139.12 and a 52 week high of $175.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $149.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $159.58. The company has a market capitalization of $59.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.20.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.01. Eaton had a return on equity of 16.90% and a net margin of 10.92%. The company had revenue of $4.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.91 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.28 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Eaton Co. plc will post 7.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be paid a $0.81 dividend. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 12th. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio is presently 60.67%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ETN. StockNews.com downgraded Eaton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 14th. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Eaton in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Robert W. Baird set a $167.00 price target on Eaton in a report on Friday, February 4th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Eaton from $184.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Eaton from $176.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $175.94.

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company's Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

