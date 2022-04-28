Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) Releases Q2 Earnings Guidance

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL – Get Rating) updated its second quarter earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of near $1.22 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $1.27.

ECL has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup cut their price objective on Ecolab from $220.00 to $205.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised Ecolab from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $179.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Edward Jones raised Ecolab from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Ecolab in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Ecolab from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $191.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ecolab has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $205.40.

Get Ecolab alerts:

Shares of ECL traded up $0.36 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $170.90. The company had a trading volume of 4,162 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,584,290. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $174.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $203.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.62, a P/E/G ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.09. Ecolab has a 1 year low of $154.85 and a 1 year high of $238.93.

Ecolab ( NYSE:ECL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The basic materials company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $3.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.19 billion. Ecolab had a net margin of 8.87% and a return on equity of 19.87%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.81 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Ecolab will post 5.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th were paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 14th. Ecolab’s payout ratio is 52.17%.

In other Ecolab news, Director Jeffrey M. Ettinger bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $179.39 per share, for a total transaction of $896,950.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.04% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ECL. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in Ecolab by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,398,882 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $328,161,000 after purchasing an additional 107,780 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its position in Ecolab by 40.3% during the fourth quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 22,914 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,375,000 after buying an additional 6,577 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Ecolab during the fourth quarter worth approximately $964,000. Toroso Investments LLC increased its position in Ecolab by 19.8% during the fourth quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 20,467 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,801,000 after buying an additional 3,389 shares during the period. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Ecolab during the fourth quarter worth approximately $361,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.54% of the company’s stock.

Ecolab Company Profile (Get Rating)

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and infection prevention solutions and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, and Global Healthcare & Life Sciences segments. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions to manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, commercial laundry, petroleum, refining, and petrochemical industries.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ecolab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ecolab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.