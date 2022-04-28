Edgeware Price Tops $0.0038 (EDG)

Edgeware (EDG) traded 2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on April 28th. During the last week, Edgeware has traded down 18.7% against the U.S. dollar. One Edgeware coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0038 or 0.00000010 BTC on major exchanges. Edgeware has a market cap of $23.42 million and $255,365.00 worth of Edgeware was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002511 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00003118 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002508 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.71 or 0.00031896 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $40.35 or 0.00101263 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

Edgeware Profile

EDG is a coin. Its genesis date was December 16th, 2016. Edgeware’s total supply is 6,817,757,396 coins and its circulating supply is 6,160,940,651 coins. Edgeware’s official Twitter account is @edgelessproject and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Edgeware is commonwealth.im/edgeware . Edgeware’s official website is edgewa.re

According to CryptoCompare, “Edgeless is an equity-based token that represents ownership in the profits of the Edgless casino, a decentralized online gaming platform based on Ethereum smart contracts that offer users a low to non-existent edge in games. “

Edgeware Coin Trading

