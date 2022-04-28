Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) Price Target Lowered to $137.00 at Canaccord Genuity Group

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by Canaccord Genuity Group from $152.00 to $137.00 in a report issued on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. SVB Leerink cut their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $135.00 to $132.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 21st. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $130.00 to $122.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Edwards Lifesciences from a neutral rating to a buy rating and increased their price target for the company from $121.00 to $126.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. They issued an outperform rating and a $134.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on Edwards Lifesciences in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. They issued a neutral rating for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Edwards Lifesciences has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $128.87.

Shares of EW stock opened at $109.80 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.08, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $114.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $115.57. The company has a market cap of $68.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.94, a PEG ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 1.15. Edwards Lifesciences has a 12 month low of $87.32 and a 12 month high of $131.73.

Edwards Lifesciences ( NYSE:EW Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The medical research company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.31 billion. Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 28.73% and a return on equity of 26.53%. The company’s revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.54 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Edwards Lifesciences will post 2.56 EPS for the current year.

In other news, VP Donald E. Bobo, Jr. sold 11,050 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.34, for a total transaction of $1,362,907.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 152,326 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,787,888.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Kieran Gallahue sold 32,256 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.79, for a total value of $3,573,642.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 216,859 shares of company stock valued at $24,110,684 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC lifted its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 0.4% in the third quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 29,863 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,384,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,423,000. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 25.1% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 79,256 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $8,973,000 after acquiring an additional 15,924 shares during the last quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management acquired a new stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences during the 3rd quarter valued at $206,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,159,481 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $244,474,000 after acquiring an additional 67,112 shares during the last quarter. 81.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease, and critical care and surgical monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of heart valves; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases.

