Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) Updates Q2 Earnings Guidance

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW – Get Rating) issued an update on its second quarter earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.61-0.69 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.65. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.36-1.44 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.45 billion.Edwards Lifesciences also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $2.500-$2.650 EPS.

NYSE:EW traded down $0.11 on Thursday, hitting $109.69. The stock had a trading volume of 70,973 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,716,160. The business’s fifty day moving average is $114.04 and its 200 day moving average is $115.57. The company has a market cap of $68.15 billion, a PE ratio of 45.94, a P/E/G ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 3.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Edwards Lifesciences has a 52 week low of $87.32 and a 52 week high of $131.73.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The medical research company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.31 billion. Edwards Lifesciences had a return on equity of 26.53% and a net margin of 28.73%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.54 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Edwards Lifesciences will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on EW. SVB Leerink dropped their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $135.00 to $132.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 21st. Wolfe Research began coverage on Edwards Lifesciences in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. They issued an outperform rating and a $134.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup dropped their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $138.00 to $134.00 in a report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $133.00 to $125.00 in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded Edwards Lifesciences from a neutral rating to a buy rating and raised their target price for the company from $121.00 to $126.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $128.87.

In other news, VP Donald E. Bobo, Jr. sold 11,050 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock in a transaction on Friday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.34, for a total value of $1,362,907.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 152,326 shares in the company, valued at $18,787,888.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Catherine M. Szyman sold 20,000 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock in a transaction on Monday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.04, for a total value of $2,440,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 27,569 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,364,520.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 216,859 shares of company stock valued at $24,110,684 over the last three months. Company insiders own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Carroll Investors Inc bought a new position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences during the 4th quarter valued at about $62,000. Zullo Investment Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences during the 4th quarter valued at about $128,000. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences during the 4th quarter valued at about $279,000. Finally, Forum Financial Management LP bought a new position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences during the 4th quarter valued at about $334,000. 81.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease, and critical care and surgical monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of heart valves; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases.

