Electroneum (ETN) Price Reaches $0.0050 on Top Exchanges

Electroneum (ETN) traded down 2.1% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on April 28th. One Electroneum coin can now be bought for about $0.0050 or 0.00000012 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Electroneum has traded down 5.2% against the US dollar. Electroneum has a total market cap of $89.06 million and $165,502.00 worth of Electroneum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

TurtleCoin (TRTL) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Qwertycoin (QWC) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ZumCoin (ZUM) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

uPlexa (UPX) traded 33.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CROAT (CROAT) traded down 24% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Citadel (CTL) traded 64.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000013 BTC.

BitcoiNote (BTCN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Newton Coin Project (NCP) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Xeonbit (XNB) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Niobio Cash (NBR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00002496 BTC.

Electroneum Coin Profile

Electroneum is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 30th, 2017. Electroneum’s total supply is 17,918,445,350 coins. The official website for Electroneum is electroneum.com. Electroneum’s official Twitter account is @electroneum and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Electroneum is /r/Electroneum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Electroneum is electroneum.com/blog.

According to CryptoCompare, “ETN is a store of value that can be used to purchase everyday items, from bread and milk to mobile phone top-ups. When used in conjunction with the Electroneum mobile application, users can transfer ETN to anyone in an instant, either in person or remotely. “

Electroneum Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Electroneum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Electroneum should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Electroneum using one of the exchanges listed above.

