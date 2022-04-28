Element Solutions (NYSE:ESI) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.03 EPS

Element Solutions (NYSE:ESI – Get Rating) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Element Solutions had a net margin of 8.47% and a return on equity of 13.82%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.37 earnings per share. Element Solutions updated its FY22 guidance to $1.55-1.60 EPS.

Element Solutions stock traded up $1.29 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $21.30. 2,440,067 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,332,704. Element Solutions has a one year low of $19.29 and a one year high of $26.92. The stock has a market cap of $5.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a current ratio of 2.93. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $21.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.03.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st were given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 28th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.50%. Element Solutions’s payout ratio is presently 39.02%.

In other Element Solutions news, Director Nichelle Maynard-Elliott sold 9,141 shares of Element Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.67, for a total transaction of $207,226.47. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Insiders own 6.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Element Solutions by 16.8% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,242,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $297,256,000 after purchasing an additional 1,764,339 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new stake in Element Solutions during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $112,000. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in Element Solutions by 91.6% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 27,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $665,000 after purchasing an additional 13,085 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in Element Solutions by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 326,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,931,000 after purchasing an additional 3,266 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Element Solutions by 80.4% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 369,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,008,000 after acquiring an additional 164,592 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.05% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ESI. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Element Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $29.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Element Solutions in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. CL King started coverage on shares of Element Solutions in a research note on Monday, January 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Element Solutions from $22.50 to $25.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.46.

Element Solutions Inc operates as a specialty chemicals company in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Electronics, and Industrial & Specialty. The Electronics segment researches, formulates, and sells specialty chemicals and materials for various types of electronics hardware products.

