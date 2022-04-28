Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) Shares Acquired by CIBC Asset Management Inc

CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) by 4.3% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 83,940 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,479 shares during the quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $23,186,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LLY. Wagner Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Eli Lilly and by 59.4% during the 3rd quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Eli Lilly and during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Eli Lilly and during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new position in Eli Lilly and during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Eli Lilly and by 122.2% during the 4th quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 120 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.16% of the company’s stock.

In other Eli Lilly and news, Director Marschall S. Runge purchased 202 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $246.78 per share, for a total transaction of $49,849.56. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Ilya Yuffa sold 1,000 shares of Eli Lilly and stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.45, for a total value of $237,450.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,088,551 shares of company stock worth $307,943,730 over the last ninety days. 0.12% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Eli Lilly and stock opened at $285.09 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $279.07 and its 200-day moving average is $262.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $271.50 billion, a PE ratio of 46.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68. Eli Lilly and Company has a 12-month low of $178.58 and a 12-month high of $314.00.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $2.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.51 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $8 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.89 billion. Eli Lilly and had a return on equity of 96.36% and a net margin of 19.71%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.75 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Eli Lilly and Company will post 8.78 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on LLY. DZ Bank upgraded Eli Lilly and from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $291.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, January 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Eli Lilly and from $234.00 to $264.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Eli Lilly and from $265.00 to $364.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price target on Eli Lilly and from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Eli Lilly and from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $297.39.

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

