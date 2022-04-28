Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) Shares Bought by RSM US Wealth Management LLC

RSM US Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) by 16.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,148 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the period. RSM US Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $317,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in LLY. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Eli Lilly and in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Eli Lilly and by 59.4% in the third quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 110 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Eli Lilly and in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Eli Lilly and by 122.2% in the fourth quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 120 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new position in Eli Lilly and in the third quarter worth $32,000. 82.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

LLY has been the subject of a number of research reports. DZ Bank raised shares of Eli Lilly and from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $291.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, January 21st. Daiwa Capital Markets initiated coverage on Eli Lilly and in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $286.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America raised their target price on Eli Lilly and from $300.00 to $315.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Eli Lilly and from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised their target price on Eli Lilly and from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $297.39.

NYSE:LLY traded up $8.86 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $293.95. 180,555 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,883,559. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $279.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $262.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $279.94 billion, a PE ratio of 46.43, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.43. Eli Lilly and Company has a 1-year low of $178.58 and a 1-year high of $314.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $2.49 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.51 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $8 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.89 billion. Eli Lilly and had a return on equity of 96.36% and a net margin of 19.71%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.75 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Eli Lilly and Company will post 8.78 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Eli Lilly and news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 210,000 shares of Eli Lilly and stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.24, for a total transaction of $55,070,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Ilya Yuffa sold 1,000 shares of Eli Lilly and stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.45, for a total value of $237,450.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,088,551 shares of company stock worth $307,943,730 in the last three months. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

