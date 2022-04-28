Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) Shares Sold by Duncker Streett & Co. Inc.

Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) by 20.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 706 shares of the company’s stock after selling 183 shares during the quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $195,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Wagner Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and by 59.4% in the third quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 110 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and in the third quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and by 122.2% in the fourth quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 120 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.16% of the company’s stock.

Get Eli Lilly and alerts:

In other news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 139,045 shares of Eli Lilly and stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.79, for a total value of $43,213,795.55. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 105,573,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,811,284,409.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Marschall S. Runge acquired 202 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $246.78 per share, for a total transaction of $49,849.56. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 1,088,551 shares of company stock worth $307,943,730. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

LLY has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Daiwa Capital Markets started coverage on Eli Lilly and in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $286.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and from $265.00 to $364.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and from $302.00 to $293.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, DZ Bank raised shares of Eli Lilly and from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $291.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, January 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Eli Lilly and presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $297.39.

Shares of NYSE LLY traded up $7.41 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $292.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 83,280 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,883,559. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $279.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $262.11. Eli Lilly and Company has a one year low of $178.58 and a one year high of $314.00. The company has a market cap of $278.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.43.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $2.49 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.51 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $8 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.89 billion. Eli Lilly and had a return on equity of 96.36% and a net margin of 19.71%. The business’s revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.75 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Eli Lilly and Company will post 8.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Eli Lilly and (Get Rating)

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LLY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Eli Lilly and Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eli Lilly and and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.