Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. Acquires Shares of 543 Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA)

Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 543 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of CTVA. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in shares of Corteva by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 80,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,462,000 after purchasing an additional 40,338 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in Corteva by 234.2% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 37,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,564,000 after buying an additional 26,053 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Corteva by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 62,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,614,000 after buying an additional 801 shares in the last quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Corteva during the 3rd quarter valued at about $111,000. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its holdings in Corteva by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 276,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,643,000 after buying an additional 8,879 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.44% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Charles V. Magro bought 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $51.14 per share, with a total value of $2,557,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Brian Titus sold 23,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.53, for a total value of $1,210,955.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

CTVA traded up $0.42 during trading on Thursday, reaching $57.64. The stock had a trading volume of 122,268 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,724,725. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $56.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company has a market capitalization of $41.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.71. Corteva, Inc. has a one year low of $40.60 and a one year high of $62.04.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.08. Corteva had a return on equity of 6.32% and a net margin of 11.24%. The firm had revenue of $3.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.45 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.04 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Corteva, Inc. will post 2.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 1st were given a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 28th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.97%. Corteva’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.63%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on CTVA shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Corteva from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 7th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Corteva from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Redburn Partners upgraded Corteva from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Mizuho boosted their target price on Corteva from $55.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Vertical Research lowered Corteva from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Corteva has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $56.86.

Corteva, Inc operates in the agriculture business. It operates through two segments, Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies advanced germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. It offers trait technologies that enhance resistance to weather, disease, insects, and herbicides used to control weeds, as well as food and nutritional characteristics.

