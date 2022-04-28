Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. Buys New Stake in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 670 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $38,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of USB. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC purchased a new stake in U.S. Bancorp in the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in U.S. Bancorp in the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in U.S. Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth $36,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in U.S. Bancorp in the 3rd quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in U.S. Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth $41,000. 73.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get U.S. Bancorp alerts:

Shares of NYSE USB traded up $0.33 during trading on Thursday, reaching $49.97. The stock had a trading volume of 368,359 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,063,685. U.S. Bancorp has a one year low of $49.32 and a one year high of $63.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.75. The stock has a market cap of $74.21 billion, a PE ratio of 10.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.99. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $54.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $57.36.

U.S. Bancorp ( NYSE:USB Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.05. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 15.24% and a net margin of 30.41%. The company had revenue of $5.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.55 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.45 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 30th. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 39.66%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of U.S. Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $73.00 to $64.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $68.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Finally, UBS Group cut shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $64.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Friday, April 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.08.

About U.S. Bancorp (Get Rating)

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates in Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding USB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for U.S. Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for U.S. Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.