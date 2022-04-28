Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. Invests $2.75 Million in iShares MSCI Pacific ex Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EPP)

Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Pacific ex Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EPP – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 57,555 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,749,000. iShares MSCI Pacific ex Japan ETF makes up 1.3% of Elmwood Wealth Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. owned approximately 0.12% of iShares MSCI Pacific ex Japan ETF as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Pacific ex Japan ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Pacific ex Japan ETF by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 10,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $532,000 after purchasing an additional 626 shares during the last quarter. Beck Mack & Oliver LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Pacific ex Japan ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $234,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Pacific ex Japan ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $675,000. Finally, Boston Private Wealth LLC raised its stake in iShares MSCI Pacific ex Japan ETF by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 4,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. 67.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get iShares MSCI Pacific ex Japan ETF alerts:

Shares of EPP stock traded up $0.46 during trading on Thursday, hitting $46.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,277 shares, compared to its average volume of 524,741. iShares MSCI Pacific ex Japan ETF has a 52 week low of $44.40 and a 52 week high of $53.97. The business has a fifty day moving average of $47.85 and a 200-day moving average of $48.35.

iShares MSCI Pacific ex Japan ET (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Pacific ex-Japan Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded securities in the aggregate in the Australia, Hong Kong, New Zealand and Singapore markets, as measured by the MSCI Pacific ex-Japan Index (the Index).

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EPP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI Pacific ex Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EPP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Pacific ex Japan ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Pacific ex Japan ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.