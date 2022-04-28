Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. Invests $34,000 in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VYM. Versant Capital Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Centerpoint Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. TAP Consulting LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 144.9% during the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 338 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moser Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $39,000.

VYM traded up $1.49 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $110.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 48,339 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,261,578. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $111.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $110.67. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 52-week low of $101.37 and a 52-week high of $115.66.

