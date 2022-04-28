Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. Invests $36,000 in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VXUS)

Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VXUS – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 571 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in VXUS. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new position in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares in the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. JNBA Financial Advisors increased its stake in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 30.5% during the third quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 740 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the period. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 179.5% during the third quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 763 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares during the period. Wealth Quarterback LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 892.0% during the third quarter. Wealth Quarterback LLC now owns 9,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 8,759 shares during the period. Finally, HM Payson & Co. increased its stake in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 43.8% during the third quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 913 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares during the period.

Shares of VXUS stock traded up $0.71 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $56.25. The stock had a trading volume of 172,367 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,006,539. Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares has a twelve month low of $55.15 and a twelve month high of $67.51. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $58.83 and its 200 day moving average is $62.01.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 22nd were issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 21st.

