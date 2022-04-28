Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. Invests $4.43 Million in SPDR DoubleLine Short Duration Total Return Tactical ETF (BATS:STOT)

Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in SPDR DoubleLine Short Duration Total Return Tactical ETF (BATS:STOT – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 90,156 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,427,000. SPDR DoubleLine Short Duration Total Return Tactical ETF makes up approximately 2.1% of Elmwood Wealth Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding.

Separately, Greatmark Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new position in SPDR DoubleLine Short Duration Total Return Tactical ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $614,000.

BATS:STOT traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $47.23. 40,672 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. The company has a fifty day moving average of $47.69 and a 200 day moving average of $48.55. SPDR DoubleLine Short Duration Total Return Tactical ETF has a twelve month low of $47.96 and a twelve month high of $50.03.

