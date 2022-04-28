Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. Invests $53,000 in Credit Acceptance Co. (NASDAQ:CACC)

Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Credit Acceptance Co. (NASDAQ:CACC – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 77 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $53,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. JNBA Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in Credit Acceptance during the 3rd quarter valued at $43,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Credit Acceptance during the fourth quarter worth $69,000. James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Credit Acceptance during the fourth quarter worth $85,000. JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Credit Acceptance during the fourth quarter worth $96,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in shares of Credit Acceptance during the fourth quarter worth $129,000. 66.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on CACC. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Credit Acceptance from $411.00 to $428.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Credit Acceptance from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $582.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Credit Acceptance from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $460.80.

Credit Acceptance stock traded up $21.09 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $533.76. 2,634 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 93,804. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.53, a quick ratio of 39.04 and a current ratio of 39.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.63 and a beta of 1.25. Credit Acceptance Co. has a 12 month low of $380.50 and a 12 month high of $703.27. The business’s 50-day moving average is $538.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $590.00.

Credit Acceptance (NASDAQ:CACC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The credit services provider reported $14.26 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $14.75 by ($0.49). Credit Acceptance had a net margin of 51.63% and a return on equity of 38.72%. The company had revenue of $463.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $458.23 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $10.75 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Credit Acceptance Co. will post 50.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Credit Acceptance Corporation provides financing programs, and related products and services to independent and franchised automobile dealers in the United States. The company advances money to dealers in exchange for the right to service the underlying consumer loans; and buys the consumer loans from the dealers and keeps various amounts collected from the consumers.

