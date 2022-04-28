Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. Makes New $1.51 Million Investment in Global X Renewable Energy Producers ETF (NYSEARCA:RNRG)

Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Global X Renewable Energy Producers ETF (NYSEARCA:RNRG – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 96,569 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,512,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. owned about 1.22% of Global X Renewable Energy Producers ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Smart Portfolios LLC boosted its position in Global X Renewable Energy Producers ETF by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Smart Portfolios LLC now owns 38,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $595,000 after acquiring an additional 1,432 shares during the last quarter. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Global X Renewable Energy Producers ETF by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC now owns 36,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $564,000 after buying an additional 1,487 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Global X Renewable Energy Producers ETF by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 68,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,069,000 after buying an additional 1,650 shares during the last quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Global X Renewable Energy Producers ETF by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 333,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,206,000 after purchasing an additional 7,825 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new stake in Global X Renewable Energy Producers ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $164,000.

Global X Renewable Energy Producers ETF stock traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $14.86. 54,488 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 103,074. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.40. Global X Renewable Energy Producers ETF has a fifty-two week low of $13.65 and a fifty-two week high of $17.10.

