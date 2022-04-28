Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. Makes New $2.62 Million Investment in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 15,066 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,617,000. PepsiCo makes up about 1.2% of Elmwood Wealth Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Strategic Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in PepsiCo during the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. grew its stake in PepsiCo by 86.9% during the 3rd quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of PepsiCo in the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its position in shares of PepsiCo by 229.6% in the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 323 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of PepsiCo in the third quarter worth $56,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.08% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $186.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $172.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. DZ Bank downgraded shares of PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $180.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $194.00 to $198.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $163.00 to $168.00 in a report on Wednesday. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, PepsiCo presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $176.56.

PepsiCo stock traded up $1.90 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $176.75. 142,842 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,518,729. The firm has a market capitalization of $244.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.15, a PEG ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 0.65. PepsiCo, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $141.73 and a fifty-two week high of $177.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $166.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $167.08.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $16.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.54 billion. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 56.42% and a net margin of 9.59%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.21 EPS. Research analysts expect that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 6.64 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 4th were issued a dividend of $1.075 per share. This represents a $4.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 3rd. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 78.32%.

PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

