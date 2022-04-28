Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. Makes New $72,000 Investment in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD)

Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $72,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CHD. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Church & Dwight during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. PSI Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Church & Dwight during the third quarter valued at $43,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton increased its stake in Church & Dwight by 27.8% in the 4th quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 703 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC purchased a new position in shares of Church & Dwight during the fourth quarter worth about $76,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Church & Dwight in the third quarter worth approximately $62,000. Institutional investors own 84.22% of the company’s stock.

CHD has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Church & Dwight from $80.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Argus downgraded Church & Dwight from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Church & Dwight from $116.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 31st. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Church & Dwight from $92.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Church & Dwight from $87.00 to $85.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $99.38.

In other news, Director Penry W. Price sold 16,718 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.39, for a total transaction of $1,644,884.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

CHD stock traded down $3.53 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $100.63. The company had a trading volume of 52,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,633,852. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a 52 week low of $80.76 and a 52 week high of $105.28. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $99.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $96.74. The stock has a market cap of $24.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.60, a PEG ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 0.43.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.07. Church & Dwight had a return on equity of 22.72% and a net margin of 15.94%. The firm had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.29 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.83 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 3.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.2625 per share. This represents a $1.05 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.04%. Church & Dwight’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.72%.

Church & Dwight Profile

Church & Dwight Co, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates through three segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products Division. The company offers cat litters, carpet deodorizers, laundry detergents, and baking soda, as well as other baking soda based products under the ARM & HAMMER brand; condoms, lubricants, and vibrators under the TROJAN brand; stain removers, cleaning solutions, laundry detergents, and bleach alternatives under the OXICLEAN brand; battery-operated and manual toothbrushes under the SPINBRUSH brand; home pregnancy and ovulation test kits under the FIRST RESPONSE brand; depilatories under the NAIR brand; oral analgesics under the ORAJEL brand; laundry detergents under the XTRA brand; gummy dietary supplements under the L'IL CRITTERS and VITAFUSION brands; dry shampoos under the BATISTE brand; water flossers and replacement showerheads under the WATERPIK brand; FLAWLESS products; cold shortening and relief products under the ZICAM brand; and oral care products under the THERABREATH brand.

