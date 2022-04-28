Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. Makes New Investment in Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC)

Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 519 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of Exelon by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,000 after buying an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. People s United Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of Exelon by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. People s United Financial Inc. now owns 9,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $452,000 after buying an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its position in shares of Exelon by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 30,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,789,000 after buying an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL raised its position in shares of Exelon by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL now owns 13,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $766,000 after buying an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Exelon by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 8,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $492,000 after buying an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.73% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:EXC traded up $0.50 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $48.29. 496,189 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,196,189. Exelon Co. has a 12-month low of $30.57 and a 12-month high of $50.71. The business has a 50-day moving average of $45.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.33 billion, a PE ratio of 27.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 0.59.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be issued a $0.3375 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $1.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.80%. Exelon’s dividend payout ratio is currently 77.59%.

In other Exelon news, Director William P. Bowers bought 4,500 shares of Exelon stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $43.56 per share, with a total value of $196,020.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Fabian Souza sold 21,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.61, for a total transaction of $1,018,854.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $111,264.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 52,070 shares of company stock valued at $2,733,217. Corporate insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Exelon from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Exelon from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Exelon from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $65.00 to $45.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Mizuho upgraded shares of Exelon from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $43.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Exelon from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $66.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Exelon presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.17.

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in the energy generation, delivery, and marketing businesses in the United States and Canada. It owns nuclear, fossil, wind, hydroelectric, biomass, and solar generating facilities. The company also sells electricity to wholesale and retail customers; and sells natural gas, renewable energy, and other energy-related products and services.

