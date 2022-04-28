Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. Makes New Investment in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – April New (NYSEARCA:PAPR)

Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – April New (NYSEARCA:PAPR – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 71,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,110,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. owned about 1.06% of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – April New as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – April New during the fourth quarter worth $1,004,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – April New by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $629,000 after buying an additional 1,188 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – April New by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 88,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,585,000 after buying an additional 6,706 shares during the last quarter. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – April New during the fourth quarter worth about $1,173,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – April New by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 69,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,052,000 after acquiring an additional 2,668 shares during the period.

PAPR traded up $0.30 during trading on Thursday, reaching $28.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,163 shares, compared to its average volume of 103,590. Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – April New has a 52-week low of $27.65 and a 52-week high of $29.84. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $29.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.16.

