Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. Purchases Shares of 2,500 Innovator International Developed Power Buffer ETF-October (NYSEARCA:IOCT)

Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Innovator International Developed Power Buffer ETF-October (NYSEARCA:IOCT – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 2,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $63,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lincoln National Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Innovator International Developed Power Buffer ETF-October during the 4th quarter worth $432,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Innovator International Developed Power Buffer ETF-October during the 4th quarter worth $908,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Innovator International Developed Power Buffer ETF-October during the 4th quarter worth $2,097,000. Finally, Alera Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Innovator International Developed Power Buffer ETF-October during the 4th quarter worth $333,000.

Shares of IOCT stock traded up $0.06 on Thursday, reaching $23.70. 1,174 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,056. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $24.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.86. Innovator International Developed Power Buffer ETF-October has a 1-year low of $23.27 and a 1-year high of $25.74.

