Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. Purchases Shares of 2,500 Innovator International Developed Power Buffer ETF-October (NYSEARCA:IOCT)

Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Innovator International Developed Power Buffer ETF-October (NYSEARCA:IOCT – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 2,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $63,000.
Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lincoln National Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Innovator International Developed Power Buffer ETF-October during the 4th quarter worth $432,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Innovator International Developed Power Buffer ETF-October during the 4th quarter worth $908,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Innovator International Developed Power Buffer ETF-October during the 4th quarter worth $2,097,000. Finally, Alera Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Innovator International Developed Power Buffer ETF-October during the 4th quarter worth $333,000.
Shares of IOCT stock traded up $0.06 on Thursday, reaching $23.70. 1,174 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,056. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $24.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.86. Innovator International Developed Power Buffer ETF-October has a 1-year low of $23.27 and a 1-year high of $25.74.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Innovator International Developed Power Buffer ETF-October (IOCT)
- There’s An Institutional Floor In Keurig Dr. Pepper
- Ford Falls Despite Optimistic Outlook
- Harley-Davidson Skids Into A Buying Opportunity
- Facebook (NASDAQ: FB) Soars And Wall Street Delights
- Automatic Data Processing Is Ready To Scale New Heights
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IOCT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Innovator International Developed Power Buffer ETF-October (NYSEARCA:IOCT – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Innovator International Developed Power Buffer ETF-October Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovator International Developed Power Buffer ETF-October and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.