Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. Purchases Shares of 47,705 iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU)

Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 47,705 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,661,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IAU. Verity Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in iShares Gold Trust by 12.6% during the fourth quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. now owns 40,288 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,402,000 after buying an additional 4,521 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 3,937,320 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $137,058,000 after purchasing an additional 143,893 shares in the last quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 30,301 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,055,000 after purchasing an additional 535 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 17.9% in the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 223,181 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,769,000 after purchasing an additional 33,863 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Madden Advisory Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 12.5% in the 4th quarter. Madden Advisory Services Inc. now owns 74,182 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,582,000 after purchasing an additional 8,226 shares in the last quarter. 56.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSEARCA:IAU traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $35.91. 793,453 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,230,562. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $35.26. iShares Gold Trust has a fifty-two week low of $32.70 and a fifty-two week high of $39.36.

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

