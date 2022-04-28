Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. Takes $3.21 Million Position in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 6,396 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $3,212,000. UnitedHealth Group makes up 1.5% of Elmwood Wealth Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cairn Investment Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. Cairn Investment Group Inc. now owns 882 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $443,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the period. Biltmore Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in UnitedHealth Group during the fourth quarter valued at $206,000. RSM US Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 9.0% in the fourth quarter. RSM US Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,303 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $1,157,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the period. Dempze Nancy E grew its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Dempze Nancy E now owns 5,763 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,894,000 after acquiring an additional 261 shares during the period. Finally, Puzo Michael J raised its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Puzo Michael J now owns 11,630 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $5,839,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UNH traded up $9.60 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $523.41. 79,085 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,363,996. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.78. The company has a market cap of $492.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.88. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $505.88 and its 200-day moving average is $478.76. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $383.12 and a fifty-two week high of $553.29.

UnitedHealth Group ( NYSE:UNH Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $5.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.38 by $0.11. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 24.74% and a net margin of 5.86%. The firm had revenue of $80.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $78.77 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $5.31 earnings per share. UnitedHealth Group’s revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 21.75 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 14th were issued a $1.45 dividend. This represents a $5.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 11th. UnitedHealth Group’s payout ratio is 31.75%.

In other UnitedHealth Group news, Director Paul R. Garcia bought 2,146 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $464.97 per share, for a total transaction of $997,825.62. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard T. Burke sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $470.38, for a total transaction of $2,822,280.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 18,000 shares of company stock worth $8,776,840 over the last quarter. 0.55% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on UNH shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $570.00 to $577.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $482.00 to $549.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 18th. SVB Leerink lifted their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Cowen raised their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $512.00 to $596.00 in a report on Monday, April 18th. Finally, Cowen increased their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $512.00 to $596.00 in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, UnitedHealth Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $550.17.

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; health and dental benefits; and hospital and clinical services.

