Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. Takes $40,000 Position in iShares North American Tech-Software ETF (BATS:IGV)

Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in iShares North American Tech-Software ETF (BATS:IGV – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,000.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of IGV. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares North American Tech-Software ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. FourThought Financial LLC acquired a new position in iShares North American Tech-Software ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in iShares North American Tech-Software ETF by 102.0% during the 4th quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 99 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its stake in shares of iShares North American Tech-Software ETF by 52.6% in the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fure Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of iShares North American Tech-Software ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $60,000.

IGV traded up $0.10 during trading on Thursday, hitting $300.00. 1,320,486 shares of the company traded hands. iShares North American Tech-Software ETF has a one year low of $123.69 and a one year high of $183.23. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $329.22 and its 200 day moving average is $372.40.

iShares North American Tech-Software ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P North American Technology-Software Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P North American Technology Software Index (the Underlying Index).

