Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. Takes $599,000 Position in First Trust Global Wind Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:FAN)

Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in First Trust Global Wind Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:FAN – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 29,585 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $599,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. owned 0.18% of First Trust Global Wind Energy ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Spire Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Global Wind Energy ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Global Wind Energy ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of First Trust Global Wind Energy ETF by 163.3% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in shares of First Trust Global Wind Energy ETF by 41.1% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 980 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of First Trust Global Wind Energy ETF by 20.6% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after acquiring an additional 846 shares during the period.

Get First Trust Global Wind Energy ETF alerts:

FAN stock traded up $0.09 during trading on Thursday, hitting $18.33. The company had a trading volume of 6,467 shares, compared to its average volume of 136,484. First Trust Global Wind Energy ETF has a 52-week low of $17.39 and a 52-week high of $22.85. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.69.

First Trust ISE Global Wind Energy Index Fund is an exchange-traded fund. The investment objective of the Fund is to seek investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield, of an equity index called the ISE Global Wind Energy Index. The Fund will normally invest at least 90% of its net assets (plus the amount of any borrowings for investment purposes) in common stocks that comprise the Index or in depositary receipts that may include American depositary receipts (ADRs), global depositary receipts (GDRs), European depositary receipts (EDRs) or other depositary receipts (collectively, Depositary Receipts) representing securities in the Index.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Global Wind Energy ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Global Wind Energy ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.