Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. Takes Position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 900 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $44,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 76.7% in the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 820 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 356 shares during the last quarter. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the third quarter worth $45,000. Gemmer Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the fourth quarter worth $45,000. Finally, TAP Consulting LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the fourth quarter worth $45,000. 76.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF stock traded up $0.47 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $42.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,612,511 shares, compared to its average volume of 54,680,590. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $44.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $48.03. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 12 month low of $40.80 and a 12 month high of $56.17.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EEM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.