Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. Takes Position in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV)

Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 6,144 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $961,000.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JNBA Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Travelers Companies by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 3,321 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $519,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its holdings in Travelers Companies by 10.6% during the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 670 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in Travelers Companies by 2.3% during the third quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 2,977 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $453,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Travelers Companies by 2.8% during the third quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,499 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $380,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Travelers Companies by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,869 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $292,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.85% of the company’s stock.

In other Travelers Companies news, SVP Douglas K. Russell sold 1,161 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.00, for a total transaction of $199,692.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Michael Frederick Klein sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.92, for a total transaction of $1,779,200.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 9,107 shares in the company, valued at $1,620,317.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 161,766 shares of company stock worth $27,909,998 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:TRV traded up $0.35 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $173.90. 27,635 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,530,352. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $144.44 and a one year high of $187.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.73 billion, a PE ratio of 10.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 0.70. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $178.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $166.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.34.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The insurance provider reported $4.22 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.61 by $0.61. Travelers Companies had a net margin of 11.18% and a return on equity of 13.78%. The business had revenue of $8.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.03 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.73 earnings per share. Travelers Companies’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 13.42 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 10th will be given a dividend of $0.93 per share. This represents a $3.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.14%. This is a positive change from Travelers Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 9th. Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.28%.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Travelers Companies from $180.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. MKM Partners upped their price target on shares of Travelers Companies from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Raymond James raised shares of Travelers Companies from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Travelers Companies from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Travelers Companies from $172.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Travelers Companies has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $178.64.

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United states and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

