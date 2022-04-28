EMCOR Group (NYSE:EME) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.17 EPS

EMCOR Group (NYSE:EME – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Thursday. The construction company reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.56 by ($0.17), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $2.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.46 billion. EMCOR Group had a net margin of 3.87% and a return on equity of 17.82%. EMCOR Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.54 EPS. EMCOR Group updated its FY22 guidance to $7.15-7.85 EPS.

Shares of EMCOR Group stock traded down $6.56 during trading on Thursday, reaching $105.39. 567,061 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 319,491. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The firm has a market cap of $5.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.86 and a beta of 1.22. EMCOR Group has a 1 year low of $105.09 and a 1 year high of $135.98. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $115.14 and its 200 day moving average is $120.13.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 14th. EMCOR Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 7.37%.

In other EMCOR Group news, CEO Anthony Guzzi sold 1,381 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $165,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 291,256 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,950,720. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . 1.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of EME. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of EMCOR Group by 85.1% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 144,414 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $17,790,000 after purchasing an additional 66,393 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in EMCOR Group by 73.1% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 10,864 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,254,000 after acquiring an additional 4,588 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its position in EMCOR Group by 10.5% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 111,896 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $14,254,000 after acquiring an additional 10,589 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of EMCOR Group by 15.2% during the 4th quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 4,093 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $521,000 after acquiring an additional 540 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in shares of EMCOR Group by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 134,950 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $17,191,000 after acquiring an additional 1,336 shares in the last quarter. 93.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on EME. StockNews.com assumed coverage on EMCOR Group in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded EMCOR Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $118.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, DA Davidson upgraded EMCOR Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $142.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, February 25th.

EMCOR Group, Inc provides electrical and mechanical construction, and facilities services primarily in the United States and the United Kingdom. It offers design, integration, installation, starts-up, operation, and maintenance services related to electrical power transmission, distribution, and generation systems; energy solutions; premises electrical and lighting systems; process instrumentation in the refining, chemical processing, and food processing industries; low-voltage systems, such as fire alarm, security, and process control systems; voice and data communications systems; roadway and transit lighting, signaling, and fiber optic lines; heating, ventilation, air conditioning, refrigeration, and geothermal solutions; clean-room process ventilation systems; fire protection and suppression systems; plumbing, process, and high-purity piping systems; controls and filtration systems; water and wastewater treatment systems; central plant heating and cooling systems; crane and rigging services; millwright services; and steel fabrication, erection, and welding services.

