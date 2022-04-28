EMCOR Group (NYSE:EME) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $105.38

Shares of EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $105.38 and last traded at $105.71, with a volume of 6830 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $111.95.

Several equities analysts recently commented on EME shares. DA Davidson raised shares of EMCOR Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $142.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, February 25th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of EMCOR Group in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of EMCOR Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $118.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th.

The firm has a market capitalization of $5.58 billion, a PE ratio of 15.86 and a beta of 1.22. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $115.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $120.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

EMCOR Group ( NYSE:EME Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The construction company reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.92 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $2.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.55 billion. EMCOR Group had a net margin of 3.87% and a return on equity of 17.82%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that EMCOR Group, Inc. will post 7.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 18th will be paid a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 14th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.49%. EMCOR Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.37%.

In other news, CEO Anthony Guzzi sold 1,381 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $165,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 291,256 shares in the company, valued at $34,950,720. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in EMCOR Group by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,800,083 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $993,650,000 after purchasing an additional 51,051 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of EMCOR Group by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,683,765 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $214,495,000 after buying an additional 17,194 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its holdings in shares of EMCOR Group by 74.8% in the third quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 943,648 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $108,879,000 after buying an additional 403,825 shares in the last quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of EMCOR Group by 22.3% in the fourth quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 913,160 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $116,327,000 after buying an additional 166,545 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of EMCOR Group by 2.5% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 868,179 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $100,171,000 after buying an additional 20,816 shares in the last quarter. 93.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EMCOR Group, Inc provides electrical and mechanical construction, and facilities services primarily in the United States and the United Kingdom. It offers design, integration, installation, starts-up, operation, and maintenance services related to electrical power transmission, distribution, and generation systems; energy solutions; premises electrical and lighting systems; process instrumentation in the refining, chemical processing, and food processing industries; low-voltage systems, such as fire alarm, security, and process control systems; voice and data communications systems; roadway and transit lighting, signaling, and fiber optic lines; heating, ventilation, air conditioning, refrigeration, and geothermal solutions; clean-room process ventilation systems; fire protection and suppression systems; plumbing, process, and high-purity piping systems; controls and filtration systems; water and wastewater treatment systems; central plant heating and cooling systems; crane and rigging services; millwright services; and steel fabrication, erection, and welding services.

