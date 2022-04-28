Emera Incorporated (EMA) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.66 on May 16th

Emera Incorporated (TSE:EMA – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, April 29th, TickerTech reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 16th will be given a dividend of 0.6625 per share on Monday, May 16th. This represents a $2.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.12%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 29th.

EMA traded down C$0.01 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching C$64.38. 2,120,586 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,183,019. Emera has a fifty-two week low of C$55.42 and a fifty-two week high of C$65.23. The company has a market cap of C$16.91 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 162.19, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.30. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$61.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$60.44.

Get Emera alerts:

Emera (TSE:EMA – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The company reported C$0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.65 by C($0.01). The business had revenue of C$1.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$1.43 billion. On average, research analysts predict that Emera will post 3.2399998 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Emera to C$60.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. TD Securities increased their target price on shares of Emera from C$64.00 to C$66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. CIBC raised their target price on shares of Emera from C$64.00 to C$66.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Emera to C$66.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Emera from C$65.00 to C$68.00 in a research report on Friday, March 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$64.00.

About Emera (Get Rating)

Emera Incorporated, an energy and services company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity to various customers. The company operates through Florida Electric Utility, Canadian Electric Utilities, Other Electric Utilities, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Other segments.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Emera Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Emera and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.