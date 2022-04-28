Enerplus Co. (TSE:ERF) Receives C$18.50 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Enerplus Co. (TSE:ERF – Get Rating) (NYSE:ERF) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the eleven research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$18.50.

ERF has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$20.00 price target on Enerplus and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. CIBC lifted their target price on Enerplus from C$20.00 to C$23.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Enerplus from C$14.94 to C$16.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Tudor Pickering reissued a “buy” rating and issued a C$20.00 target price on shares of Enerplus in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, TD Securities lifted their target price on Enerplus from C$17.00 to C$19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd.

Get Enerplus alerts:

In other Enerplus news, Senior Officer Ian Charles Dundas sold 64,330 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$16.51, for a total value of C$1,061,843.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 309,852 shares in the company, valued at C$5,114,479.08.

ERF traded up C$0.70 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching C$16.22. 1,164,391 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,724,429. The stock has a market capitalization of C$3.94 billion and a P/E ratio of 14.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 119.92, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.49. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$16.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$14.28. Enerplus has a one year low of C$6.12 and a one year high of C$18.74.

Enerplus (TSE:ERF – Get Rating) (NYSE:ERF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The oil and natural gas company reported C$0.50 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$326.26 million for the quarter. On average, research analysts anticipate that Enerplus will post 1.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 4th were paid a $0.042 dividend. This represents a $0.17 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.04%. This is an increase from Enerplus’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 3rd. Enerplus’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 10.52%.

Enerplus Company Profile (Get Rating)

Enerplus Corporation, together with subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and development of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and Canada. The company's oil and natural gas properties are located primarily in North Dakota, Colorado, and Pennsylvania; and Alberta, British Columbia, and Saskatchewan.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Enerplus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enerplus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.