EnQuest (LON:ENQ) Shares Cross Above 200-Day Moving Average of $23.50

EnQuest PLC (LON:ENQ – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 23.50 ($0.30) and traded as high as GBX 32.81 ($0.42). EnQuest shares last traded at GBX 31.80 ($0.41), with a volume of 12,975,100 shares trading hands.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on ENQ shares. Barclays raised their price objective on EnQuest from GBX 25 ($0.32) to GBX 40 ($0.51) and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on EnQuest from GBX 35 ($0.45) to GBX 45 ($0.57) and gave the stock a “speculative buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 7th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 394.43, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The company has a market capitalization of £607.27 million and a P/E ratio of 1.93. The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 28.47 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 23.55.

EnQuest PLC operates as an oil and gas production and development company. The company explores for, extracts, and produces hydrocarbons in the United Kingdom, North Sea, and Malaysia. It primarily holds interests in the Magnus, Kraken, Scolty/Crathes, Greater Kittiwake Area, Alba, Dons area, and Alma/Galia.

