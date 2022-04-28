Entain (OTCMKTS:GMVHF) Shares Down 1%

Entain Plc (OTCMKTS:GMVHF – Get Rating) shares fell 1% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $18.50 and last traded at $18.50. 508 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 67% from the average session volume of 1,558 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.68.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on GMVHF. Berenberg Bank reduced their price objective on shares of Entain from GBX 2,165 ($27.59) to GBX 2,060 ($26.26) in a report on Friday, March 18th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Entain from GBX 2,430 ($30.97) to GBX 2,530 ($32.25) in a report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Entain from GBX 2,400 ($30.59) to GBX 2,700 ($34.41) in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,430.00.

Get Entain alerts:

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.82.

Entain PLC operates as a sports-betting and gaming company. The company provides online betting, casino, poker, and bingo services through mobile and web under the bwin; online and multi-channel betting under the Ladbrokes; street and online betting under the Coral; sports betting, casino, game, and poker under the Sportingbet; online bingo, sportsbook, casino, and poker access under the Betboo; and sports betting, poker, and casino games under the Crystalbet brands, as well as Gamebookers, a full-service sportsbook.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Entain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Entain and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.