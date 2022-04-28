Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG) Receives $170.50 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG – Get Rating) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the eleven research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $158.13.

A number of research analysts have commented on ENTG shares. KeyCorp lowered their target price on Entegris from $183.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Entegris from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Mizuho upgraded Entegris from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $158.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Entegris from $160.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on Entegris from $160.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Wednesday.

NASDAQ:ENTG opened at $108.22 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.07 and a beta of 1.11. Entegris has a 1-year low of $101.16 and a 1-year high of $158.00. The company has a current ratio of 3.47, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $123.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $132.25.

Entegris ( NASDAQ:ENTG Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The semiconductor company reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.07. Entegris had a return on equity of 29.95% and a net margin of 17.80%. The firm had revenue of $649.65 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $640.85 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.70 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 26.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Entegris will post 4.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 4th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 3rd. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.37%. Entegris’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.33%.

In other news, Director Paul L. H. Olson sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.35, for a total value of $120,350.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Corey Rucci sold 2,130 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total value of $298,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 49,257 shares of company stock valued at $6,606,256 in the last three months. 0.61% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Entegris by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,663,617 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,032,085,000 after buying an additional 1,179,462 shares in the last quarter. David J Yvars Group raised its holdings in shares of Entegris by 16,147.7% in the 4th quarter. David J Yvars Group now owns 11,407,640 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $11,408,000 after buying an additional 11,337,429 shares in the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Entegris by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 2,870,052 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $397,732,000 after buying an additional 134,672 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Entegris by 29.9% in the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,699,967 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $339,245,000 after buying an additional 621,749 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in Entegris by 39.2% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,691,206 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $372,947,000 after acquiring an additional 758,545 shares during the last quarter. 98.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Entegris, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies microcontamination control products, specialty chemicals, and advanced materials handling solutions in North America, Taiwan, China, South Korea, Japan, Europe, and Southeast Asia. It operates in three segments: Specialty Chemicals and Engineered Materials (SCEM); Microcontamination Control (MC); and Advanced Materials Handling (AMH).

