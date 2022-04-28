Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG) Lifted to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $121.00 target price on the semiconductor company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 5.26% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Entegris is a leading provider of materials management solutions to the microelectronics industry including, in particular, the semiconductor manufacturing and disk manufacturing markets. The company’s materials management solutions for the semiconductor industry assure the integrity of materials as they are handled, stored, processed and transported throughout the semiconductor manufacturing process. These solutions enable customers to protect their investment in work-in-process and finished devices. “

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Entegris from $160.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Entegris from $180.00 to $186.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Citigroup decreased their target price on Entegris from $160.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Wednesday. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on Entegris from $183.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Entegris in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Entegris has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $154.00.

Shares of Entegris stock traded up $6.73 during trading on Thursday, reaching $114.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,804,809 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,379,217. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $123.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $132.25. The company has a current ratio of 3.47, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Entegris has a one year low of $101.16 and a one year high of $158.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.32 and a beta of 1.11.

Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The semiconductor company reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $649.65 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $640.85 million. Entegris had a return on equity of 29.95% and a net margin of 17.80%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.70 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Entegris will post 4.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Paul L. H. Olson sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.35, for a total transaction of $120,350.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Todd James Edlund sold 24,289 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.32, for a total transaction of $3,335,365.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 49,257 shares of company stock worth $6,606,256 over the last quarter. 0.61% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Entegris by 11.5% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 931 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $126,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC lifted its stake in Entegris by 6.0% in the first quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC now owns 41,378 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,432,000 after acquiring an additional 2,325 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank lifted its stake in Entegris by 47.7% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 9,888 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,173,000 after acquiring an additional 3,194 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Entegris by 0.3% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 331,652 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $43,533,000 after acquiring an additional 861 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its stake in Entegris by 231.6% in the first quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 13,534 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,774,000 after acquiring an additional 9,453 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.45% of the company’s stock.

Entegris, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies microcontamination control products, specialty chemicals, and advanced materials handling solutions in North America, Taiwan, China, South Korea, Japan, Europe, and Southeast Asia. It operates in three segments: Specialty Chemicals and Engineered Materials (SCEM); Microcontamination Control (MC); and Advanced Materials Handling (AMH).

