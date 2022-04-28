EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) Shares Purchased by O Brien Greene & Co. Inc

O Brien Greene & Co. Inc boosted its position in shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Get Rating) by 10.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 89,086 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,246 shares during the period. EOG Resources accounts for 2.6% of O Brien Greene & Co. Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $7,913,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in EOG Resources during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. JCIC Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in EOG Resources during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC acquired a new position in shares of EOG Resources during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of EOG Resources in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners grew its position in EOG Resources by 112.0% during the fourth quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 405 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. 86.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EOG has been the topic of several recent research reports. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on EOG Resources from $150.00 to $178.00 in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Benchmark lowered EOG Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on EOG Resources from $121.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on EOG Resources in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Susquehanna lifted their price objective on EOG Resources from $135.00 to $147.00 in a report on Monday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $131.70.

EOG traded up $4.96 during trading on Thursday, hitting $117.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,306,016 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,665,397. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $118.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $103.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 12 month low of $62.81 and a 12 month high of $127.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $68.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 1.79.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The energy exploration company reported $3.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.21 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $6.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.56 billion. EOG Resources had a return on equity of 23.50% and a net margin of 25.02%. The company’s revenue was up 103.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.71 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 15.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 15th will be given a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 13th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.55%. EOG Resources’s payout ratio is currently 37.59%.

In related news, CAO Ann D. Janssen sold 3,688 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.96, for a total value of $449,788.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Michael P. Donaldson sold 11,327 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.15, for a total value of $1,326,958.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 19,677 shares of company stock valued at $2,343,086. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

EOG Resources Company Profile (Get Rating)

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, and natural gas and natural gas liquids. Its principal producing areas are in New Mexico and Texas in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago. As of December 31, 2021, it had total estimated net proved reserves of 3,747 million barrels of oil equivalent, including 1,548 million barrels (MMBbl) of crude oil and condensate reserves; 829 MMBbl of natural gas liquid reserves; and 8,222 billion cubic feet of natural gas reserves.

