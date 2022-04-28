EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) Price Target Raised to $147.00

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by Susquehanna Bancshares from $135.00 to $147.00 in a report published on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on EOG. KeyCorp increased their target price on EOG Resources from $132.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, April 8th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on EOG Resources from $121.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Raymond James increased their target price on EOG Resources from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday. Mizuho upped their price target on EOG Resources from $124.00 to $172.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on EOG Resources from $113.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, EOG Resources presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $131.70.

Get EOG Resources alerts:

NYSE EOG opened at $112.81 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $117.96 and a 200 day moving average of $103.66. EOG Resources has a twelve month low of $62.81 and a twelve month high of $127.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $66.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.14, a PEG ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

EOG Resources ( NYSE:EOG Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The energy exploration company reported $3.09 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.21 by ($0.12). EOG Resources had a net margin of 25.02% and a return on equity of 23.50%. The firm had revenue of $6.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.56 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.71 EPS. EOG Resources’s revenue was up 103.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that EOG Resources will post 15.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 15th will be given a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 13th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.66%. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.59%.

In other news, EVP Jeffrey R. Leitzell sold 4,662 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.48, for a total transaction of $566,339.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Michael P. Donaldson sold 11,327 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.15, for a total value of $1,326,958.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 19,677 shares of company stock valued at $2,343,086. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Callahan Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 9.8% in the first quarter. Callahan Advisors LLC now owns 69,227 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $8,254,000 after acquiring an additional 6,151 shares in the last quarter. Iowa State Bank raised its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 1.8% in the first quarter. Iowa State Bank now owns 19,852 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $2,367,000 after acquiring an additional 348 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank raised its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 0.4% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 89,642 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $10,998,000 after acquiring an additional 362 shares in the last quarter. Shaker Investments LLC OH raised its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 57.5% in the first quarter. Shaker Investments LLC OH now owns 21,870 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $2,608,000 after acquiring an additional 7,980 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arbor Capital Management Inc. ADV raised its stake in EOG Resources by 53.4% in the first quarter. Arbor Capital Management Inc. ADV now owns 17,845 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $2,141,000 after buying an additional 6,211 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.69% of the company’s stock.

About EOG Resources (Get Rating)

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, and natural gas and natural gas liquids. Its principal producing areas are in New Mexico and Texas in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago. As of December 31, 2021, it had total estimated net proved reserves of 3,747 million barrels of oil equivalent, including 1,548 million barrels (MMBbl) of crude oil and condensate reserves; 829 MMBbl of natural gas liquid reserves; and 8,222 billion cubic feet of natural gas reserves.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for EOG Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EOG Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.