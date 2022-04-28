EOS Force Hits Market Capitalization of $7.38 Million (EOSC)

EOS Force (EOSC) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on April 28th. In the last week, EOS Force has traded 7.7% lower against the dollar. EOS Force has a market capitalization of $7.38 million and $124,965.00 worth of EOS Force was traded on exchanges in the last day. One EOS Force coin can currently be bought for about $0.0077 or 0.00000019 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $66.58 or 0.00168732 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00000978 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.14 or 0.00030775 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00001752 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000428 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $145.11 or 0.00367751 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $15.86 or 0.00040207 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.51 or 0.00013971 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000384 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.62 or 0.00012724 BTC.

EOS Force Profile

EOS Force (CRYPTO:EOSC) uses the hashing algorithm. EOS Force’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 964,070,125 coins. The official message board for EOS Force is medium.com/@eosforce . EOS Force’s official Twitter account is @EOSForce . EOS Force’s official website is www.eosforce.io

According to CryptoCompare, “EOSC utilizes the consensus mechanism of EOSIO, which is DPOS BFT Pipeline Consensus. EOSC enables blocks to be produced every 3 seconds with no consecutive blocks, which is different from EOSIO'S model of producing blocks every 0.5 seconds with 6 consecutive blocks produced by 1 node. Even though consecutive block-generating can reduce the waiting time of unpacked trades, it may affect the chain stability because of the unsatisfactory network environment, resulting in a large number of microforks. “

EOS Force Coin Trading

