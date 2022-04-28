EQT (NYSE:EQT) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.18 EPS

EQT (NYSE:EQT – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The oil and gas producer reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by ($0.18), MarketWatch Earnings reports. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.30 EPS.

EQT traded up $1.02 during trading on Thursday, hitting $40.59. The company had a trading volume of 11,392,856 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,725,336. The company has a market capitalization of $15.26 billion, a PE ratio of -9.31, a PEG ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.17. EQT has a one year low of $15.71 and a one year high of $45.50. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $32.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 11th will be given a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 10th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.23%. EQT’s dividend payout ratio is currently -11.47%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on EQT. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of EQT from $31.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of EQT from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 14th. MKM Partners reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of EQT in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of EQT from $33.00 to $41.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of EQT from $30.00 to $55.00 in a report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $45.91.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of EQT. MML Investors Services LLC bought a new stake in EQT in the 4th quarter valued at $314,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC acquired a new position in EQT during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $411,000. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in EQT by 16.7% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 54,054 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,179,000 after purchasing an additional 7,746 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its position in EQT by 20.6% during the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 54,140 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,181,000 after purchasing an additional 9,245 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in EQT during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,286,000. 89.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EQT Corporation operates as a natural gas production company in the United States. The company produces natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), including ethane, propane, isobutane, butane, and natural gasoline. As of December 31, 2021, it had 25.0 trillion cubic feet of proved natural gas, NGLs, and crude oil reserves across approximately 2.0 million gross acres, including 1.7 million gross acres in the Marcellus play.

